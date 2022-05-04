Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,943 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 390.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $66,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 888,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,090. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

