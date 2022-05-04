Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FAST Acquisition by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 220.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,229. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

FAST Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.