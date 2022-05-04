Context Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,242 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWNT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 419,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

