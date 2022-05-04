Context Capital Management LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,195 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000.

OXACU remained flat at $$10.13 during trading on Wednesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

