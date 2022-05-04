Context Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 165,675 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCSAU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,399. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

