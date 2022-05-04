Context Capital Management LLC Sells 22,828 Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

