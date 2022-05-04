Context Capital Management LLC Takes $536,000 Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 95.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 820,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 608,841 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TZPS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.