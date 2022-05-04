Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 556,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,042. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

