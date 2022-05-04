Covea Finance Buys Shares of 22,873 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,000. Equinix accounts for about 1.7% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $719.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 133.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

