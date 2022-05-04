Cowen Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $220.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.58.

NYSE W opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

