Crake Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,742,000. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.3% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.61. 25,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.76 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

