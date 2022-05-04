Crake Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crake Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 811,168 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.7% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $29,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after buying an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,844,000 after buying an additional 170,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 281,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,059,235. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

