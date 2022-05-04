Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.64 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.64 EPS.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $19.12 on Wednesday, reaching $641.00. 7,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,422. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

