Critical Comparison: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mitesco and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -9,190.60% -924.58% -173.69% UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 275.77 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.50 UpHealth $123.79 million 0.88 -$340.90 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth.

Risk and Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mitesco and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

UpHealth has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1,169.79%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

UpHealth beats Mitesco on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

