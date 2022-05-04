Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CROX. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

CROX opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

