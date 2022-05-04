CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.15). CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 4,166,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,022. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 331,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.