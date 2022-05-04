Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,306. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

