Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 149,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $149.05. 11,001,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

