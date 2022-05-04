Curi Wealth Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. 4,230,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.88.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

