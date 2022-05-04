Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 1,796,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.56%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

