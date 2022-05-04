Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.
About Chubb (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
