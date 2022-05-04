CVR Partners, LP (UAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.26 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

UAN traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,667. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.