CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS Health stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 183,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

