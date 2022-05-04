Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cytosorbents by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

