Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 6% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.14. 22,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,388,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

