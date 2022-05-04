Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

DSKE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 19,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Daseke by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 402,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Daseke by 356.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 226,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 823.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 129,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Daseke by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 82,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

