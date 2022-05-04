DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,369. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
