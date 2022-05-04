De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

