Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $11.38. 34,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,916. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $702.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,570,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

