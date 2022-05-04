Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT Raised to €27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 180,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,359. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

