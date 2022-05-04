Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

DVN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,381. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

