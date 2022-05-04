dForce (DF) Reaches Market Cap of $22.11 Million

dForce (DF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. dForce has a total market cap of $22.11 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dForce has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00029004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00098875 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 417,036,981 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

