Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,206 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of BlackRock worth $346,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $18.81 on Wednesday, hitting $649.87. 24,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,825. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $610.00 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $712.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

