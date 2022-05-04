Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Centene worth $310,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $10,058,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,592,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $4,991,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $82.04. 49,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

