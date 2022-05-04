Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Cummins worth $325,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,059,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.21. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

