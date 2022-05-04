Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,612,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 424,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Cisco Systems worth $925,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 985,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

