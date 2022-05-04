Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $325.55 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Cummins worth $325,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.60. 23,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,766. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

