Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $330.02 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 172,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Starbucks worth $330,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

