Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,470,410 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 91,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $308,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.79. 105,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,389. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

