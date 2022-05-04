Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 259,816 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $332,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 81,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

