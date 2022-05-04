Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 341,661 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Walmart worth $1,523,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.39. 238,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,555. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $422.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

