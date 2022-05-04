Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Netflix worth $582,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.74. The stock had a trading volume of 427,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.60 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.96. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

