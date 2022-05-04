Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 959,143 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,035,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 991,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,292,000 after purchasing an additional 353,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. 454,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

