Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 18,844 shares trading hands.

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $540.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

