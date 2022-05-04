Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 16020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,236,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

