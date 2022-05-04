Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.63

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

