Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett updated its FY22 guidance to $2.02 to $2.08 EPS.

DEI remained flat at $$29.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 126.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

