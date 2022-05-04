DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 583,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,349,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

