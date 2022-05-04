DuckDaoDime Hits Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00010743 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $209,049.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00220411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00452453 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,278.21 or 1.83040144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

