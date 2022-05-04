DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.